Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty asks for help finding missing nephew

Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty is asking for help in finding his nephew, Cole, after he went missing earlier this week.

Mo Brings Plenty is looking to bring his nephew home. The actor, who plays Mo on Yellowstone, took to social media to ask for help in locating 27-year-old Cole “Coco” Brings Plenty, who is wanted in a domestic violence incident and has not been seen since the weekend.

Mo Brings Plenty posted an image of Kansas law enforcement’s official “MISSING” poster, which has numerous details on Cole Brings Plenty that may be of use. He went missing on Sunday, March 31st, having last been seen that morning in his white Ford Explorer. It was also determined that his cell phone is currently off. Other specs, including his height, weight and eye color are also provided.

According to Cole Brings Plenty’s agent (as per New York Post), concern grew almost immediately after he missed an audition. “Cole had an audition on an upcoming film project over Zoom scheduled for Monday morning. I had spoken to him Thursday afternoon about the details and he was excited about it. When Cole didn’t show up on Zoom, I reached out to his manager.”

Fellow Yellowstone co-stars such as Cole Hauser — who plays Rip Wheeler on the western-drama — have shown their support in helping Mo Brings Plenty, with the actor posting on Instagram, “My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Cole Brings Plenty has a handful of credits, including Yellowstone spin-off 1923, in which he played the sheepherder son of Michael Greyeyes. Mo Bring Plenty, meanwhile, has proven vital in bringing more attention and representation to native people in the entertainment industry as a member of the Oglala. In addition to his role on Yellowstone, he also served as American Indian Affairs Coordinator on 1923. Other credits on both the big and small screen include Cowboys & Aliens, Jurassic World Dominion and yet another Yellowstone spin-off, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, although he of course plays a different character than Mo.

