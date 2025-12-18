YouTube terminates two prominent channels that host fake movie trailers created using AI

What’s the old saying? Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery? That could be true in some cases, but when it comes to using AI to create fake movie trailers online, YouTube is drawing a line in the digital sand. According to reports, YouTube has terminated two flagship channels that used artificial intelligence to create and promote bogus movie trailers. Which channels have fallen under the sword? Screen Culture and KH Studios. When combined, they equate to over 2 million subscribers and more than a billion views. So, not exactly small potatoes.

R.I.P. Screen Culture and KH Studios

If you try to access Screen Culture of KH Studios, a message pops up, saying, “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.” This instance is not the first time either channel has come under scrutiny by YouTube. Earlier this year, YouTube suspended ads on Screen Culture and KH Studios after Deadline conducted an in-depth investigation into YouTube’s hosting of fake trailers following the recent AI boom. To skirt the penalty and reinvigorate their ad revenue, both channels started using words like “fan trailer,” “parody,” and “concept trailer” to circumvent suspicion. Ultimately, YouTube stated that by attempting to sidestep the ban, both channels had violated the platform’s spam and misleading metadata policies.

The problem with fake movie news

To each their own and all that jazz, but if I’m being frank, I can’t stand fake trailers. Throw them in the dumpster fire alongside phony movie posters and bogus casting “announcements.” While some people find fake movie-related media entertaining, the fact of the matter is that the vast majority of those “liking” and sharing such content are part of a larger problem. They’re spreading misinformation, doing a disservice to projects that otherwise could be in development. Many people don’t bother to read past headlines, taking posts on Facebook and other social platforms as gospel, never bothering to think critically. If significant news outlets haven’t discussed Beetlejuice 3, how in the hell is it coming to Netflix this Christmas? Why haven’t we heard about it? Where’s the promotion cycle? Movies don’t just magically appear. There’s a process. You get me?

End rant.

What do you think about fake movie trailers? Are they a form of artistic expression and should be left alone? Do they piss you off? Have you ever fallen for a fake trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.