Zoe Saldaña is open to return for Star Trek 4 and would like to see Uhura rise through the ranks at Starfleet

Zoe Saldaña has the incredible fortune to be involved in some of the biggest franchises in movies. She broke through in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek reboot series, then joined the massive production of James Cameron’s Avatar and became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in James Gunn’s off-beat space adventure films, the Guardians of the Galaxy, which crossed over with the Avengers movies. Saldaña would also get to dabble in some smaller, dramatic films in between the big studio films. This November, she can be seen in the Netflix trip, Emilia Pérez.
Saldaña recently sat down with Variety to promote her upcoming film and addressed the future of some of her biggest roles. While she’s content with passing the role of Gamora along to a newcomer, Saldaña did express a lot of interest in returning for more Star Trek in Abrams’ Kelvin Universe. Not only would she come back for a Star Trek 4, but she would also like to see her character, Uhura, rise through the ranks. “She’s a xenolinguistics master, but I would like her doing something else,” Saldaña says. “I’m curious to see her relationship with Spock (Zachary Quinto) and how that has evolved.”
However, she still professes that before she commits, she’ll have to read a script first, “In the first years when these sequels were becoming a thing in my life, I wouldn’t do anything. I would just live my life and wait. Now I’m learning that there’s so many things I want to do. I’m like ‘Hey, what’s out there?’”
Emilia Pérez is seemingly one of the projects out there that grabbed her attention and the fever dream of a movie is already getting major buzz. The official synopsis reads, “From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.”
