A 300 TV series kicks off early development with Zack and Deborah Snyder eyed to reunite for what could be a prequel to the original

In 2006, you could scarcely go a day without someone shouting, “This is Sparta!” in your face. The iconic line by Gerard Butler’s King Leonidas in Zack Snyder’s 300 became a battle cry for anyone looking to punt an irritant off a cliff. Out of sight. Out of mind. According to sources, a 300 TV series is developing at Warner Bros. TV. It’s early days for what Deadline says could be a prequel to the 2006 film, and fans are already theorizing about the plot, which is unknown. While deals are not in place, we hear Zack and Deborah Snyder could reunite with Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, Bernie Goldmann, and Wesley Coller of Stone Quarry for the newly announced project.

Zack Snyder directed and co-wrote 300 with Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon. That’s Gordon, not Jordan. Based on the 1998 comic book series by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley, 300 explores a fictionalized Thermopylae battle where King Leonidas and 300 Spartans fight against Xerxes and his massive Persian army. They face insurmountable odds when a Spartan reject betrays them. The film stars Gerard Butler as King Leonidas, Lena Headey as Queen Gorgo, David Wenham as Dilios, Dominic West as Theron, Michael Fassbender as Stelios, Rodrigo Santoro as Xerxes, and more.

300 banked $456M+ at the worldwide box office, paving the way for a sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire. Directed by Noam Murro from a script by Zack Snyder and Kurt Johnstad, the 2014 follow-up focuses on the Greek general Themistocles of Athens, who leads the naval charge against invading Persian forces led by mortal-turned-god Xerxes and Artemisia, vengeful commander of the Persian navy. Sullivan Stapleton leads the film as Themistocles, with Eva Green playing Artemisia. Lena Headey, David Wenham, and Rodrigo Santoro reprise their roles, with Hans Matheson, Callan Mulvey, Jack O’Connell, Andrew Tiernan, and Igal Naor joining the cast.

