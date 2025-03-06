Get a look at the Wolff brothers’ specialties in the new poster for The Accountant 2

The Wolff brothers return and work together in the sequel to Gavin O’Connor’s The Accountant. Amazon MGM has just released the one-sheet.

By
The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, new image

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal and director Gavin O’Connor return for the sequel to their unconventional action film The Accountant. The Motion Picture Association ratings board recently revealed that they’ve given The Accountant 2 an R rating for strong violence, and language throughout. The film will be brought to us courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios, the film is scheduled to be released on April 25. Amazon MGM has just dropped the new poster for the upcoming film, as well as a chance to attend The Accountant 2 Experience at SXSW if you’re in the Austin, Texas area this Saturday. This event will include themed challenges, paintball target practice, line dancing, live music, food & drinks and giveaways. Check them out below.

The Accountant 2

SXSW

WHAT:
THE ACCOUNTANT 2 SXSW Activaiton

WHERE:
701 Trinity St Parking, Austin, TX 78701

WHEN:
Saturday, March 8th

RSVP HERE: ACCOUNTANT2MovieSXSW.com

Directed by Gavin O’Connor from a script by Bill Dubuque, the team behind the first movie, The Accountant 2 has the following synopsis: When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search. Here’s another synopsis: Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

Ben Affleck, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Jon Bernthal are joined in the cast by J.K. Simmons, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, Robert Morgan, and Grant Harvey. Affleck is also producing the sequel with Matt Damon, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams.

Source: Amazon MGM
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Now that Amazon MGM has creative control over the James Bond franchise, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wants to know who they should cast as Bond
Longlegs director Osgood Perkins says “F*** Jeff Bezos” when asked about directing a Bond film as Edward Berger loses interest in 007
Blade Runner 2099 cast member Tom Burke says the Prime Video series closer to the aesthetic of the first movie than to the 2049 sequel
Blade Runner 2099: Tom Burke says the Prime Video series is closer to the aesthetic of the original film than to 2049
Charli XCX eyed to step beyond the wardrobe for Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s Narnia film
Infinity War and Endgame directors the Russo brothers are aiming to outdo themselves with their new Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars
Avengers directors the Russo brothers aim to “outdo” Infinity War and Endgame with Doomsday and Secret Wars
View All

About the Author

2318 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest The Accountant 2 News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles