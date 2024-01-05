Alien TV series adds Moe Bar-El in recurring role

Moe Bar-El of The Peripheral, Better, Femme, and Count Abdulla has landed a recurring role in the Alien TV series

By

Fargo creator Noah Hawley is making an Alien TV series for “FX on Hulu”, and the show started filming in Bangkok, Thailand last year – but then, after a month, production had to be paused to wait out the Screen Actors Guild strike. That strike is now over, and Alien is expected to resume filming any day now. As production revs back up, Deadline has learned that Moe Bar-El, whose previous credits include The Peripheral, Better, Femme, and Count Abdulla, has been cast in a recurring role. They just weren’t able to dig up any details on the role he’ll be playing.

Bar-El joins previously announced cast members Sydney Chandler (Pistol) as the meta-human Wendy, who has the body of an adult, but the brain and consciousness of a child; Essie Davis (The Babadook) as Dame Silvia, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as a soldier named CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as a CEO named Boy Kavalier, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as a character named Slightly, Kit Young (Shadow and Bone) as a character called Tootles, and Timothy Olyphant (Justified), who is said to be playing Kirsh, a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Wendy.

Also in the cast are Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984), Erana James (The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), and David Rysdahl, who worked with Hawley on Fargo season 5. No details have been unveiled about their characters.

The Alien TV series is believed to have an eight episode first season. The show is aiming for a 2025 premiere – so before it starts airing, we’ll see the theatrical release of the new Alien movie (possibly called Alien: Romulus) that has been directed by Fede Alvarez and is set between the events of the original Alien and AliensThat movie is on track for an August 16, 2024 theatrical release.

Alien (plus Prometheus and Alien: Covenant) director Ridley Scott is producing the Alien TV series through his Scott Free banner.

Are you interested in the Alien TV series? What do you think of Moe Bar-El joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Here’s a list of everything we know about the Alien TV series so far, aside from the latest casting news.

