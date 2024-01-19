Andrew McCarthy is set to reunite with the Brat Pack for his Hulu documentary, Brats

Lovers of 80s movies know the Brat Pack. The group of stars who graced the silver screen in films like Pretty in Pink, Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and St. Elmos Fire were teen sensations and helped a generation grapple with coming-of-age issues in high school. Most have gone on to blossom into illustrious film careers, but they will always be remembered for their run in the 1980s film scene. While most also eventually bowed gracefully out of show business down the line, Andrew McCarthy was one member who had been out of the spotlight since the 90s.

Deadline is reporting that McCarthy will be rejoining his cohorts for the Hulu documentary titled Brats. McCarthy had written a memoir called Brat: An 80s story and has now written and directed the documentary that is currently in post-production. The film description reads, “McCarthy crisscrosses the country to meet up with some of the stars of those beloved films, including, among others, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, Timothy Hutton and key members of production, including directors, casting directors, screenwriters and producers. He also sits down for a first-time conversation with writer David Blum, who fatefully coined the term Brat Pack in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story. A potent mix of Hollywood fascination, movie history and deeply personal revelations, Brats reveals how the label caused a frenzy and impacted each of them, personally and professionally, in this entertaining, intimate and evocative film.”

McCarthy released a statement that read, “The Brat Pack has cast a long shadow over my life and career. After all these years, I was curious to see how it had affected my fellow Brat Pack members. What I found was surprising — and liberating.”

The Hulu doc is produced by Neon and Network Entertainment for ABC News Studios. Brats is produced by Derik Murray and Adrian Buitenhuis. Brian Liebman and Andrew McCarthy are on board as executive producers. Neon’s Dan O’Meara and Tom Quinn and Network Entertainment’s Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz and Kent Wingerak are executive producers. For ABC News Studios, Victoria Thompson is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer.