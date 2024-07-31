Arrow Video announces Blu-ray release of Exorcist II and 4K release of Exorcist III

A while back, Arrow Video gave a Blu-ray release to the most popular sequel in the Exorcist franchise, The Exorcist III , in the UK. Now, the company has announced that they’ll be upgrading The Exorcist III with a 4K release on October 7th – and on that same day, they’ll also be releasing a Blu-ray of the least popular film in the franchise, Exorcist II: The Heretic . The Exorcist III can be pre-ordered on 4K at THIS LINK. The Exorcist II: The Heretic Blu-ray is available at THIS LINK, but keep in mind, this is a UK release, so you might need a region free player to watch the Blu-ray in other areas. If you’d prefer to get The Exorcist III on 4K with its original artwork, Arrow Video has you covered at THIS LINK.

Here’s the info on Exorcist II: The Heretic: From John Boorman, the director of Point Blank and Deliverance, comes Exorcist II: The Heretic, a visionary metaphysical thriller that confounded audience expectations by delivering something unique and entirely unexpected. It has been four years since the exorcism that saved the life of Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) and caused the deaths of Lankester Merrin (Max Von Sydow) and Damien Karras, the priests who helped her. Regan remembers nothing, but her therapist Dr Tuskin (Louise Fletcher) believes those memories are simply repressed and waiting. Meanwhile, Father Philip Lamont (Richard Burton) – his own faith shaken by a failed exorcism – is tasked by the Vatican with investigating Father Merrin, who faces posthumous charges of heresy for his controversial writings. His investigation will lead him to Africa, New York and Georgetown as he and Regan are drawn together in a spiritual battle that encircles the globe. With an all-star cast, sublime cinematography, and a standout score from legendary composer Ennio Morricone, Exorcist II: The Heretic is a daring vision, packed with the kind of bold ideas and extraordinary images that Boorman would also explore in Zardoz and Excalibur. Forget what you think you know…

Product features: LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of the 118-minute Original Premiere Version and the 103-minute International Version – Original lossless mono audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Peter Savieri – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by film critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Glenn Kenny and Matt Rogerson, plus an archival interview with cinematographer William Fraker. DISC ONE – ORIGINAL PREMIERE VERSION: New commentary by film historian Lee Gambin and filmmaker David Kittredge, director of the forthcoming feature-length Exorcist II documentary, Heretics – New audio commentary by screenwriter and author Kelly Goodner and film historian Jim Hemphill – Archive audio commentary with director John Boorman – Archive audio commentary with special consultant Scott Michael Bosco – It’s Okay, He’s Gone, a new visual essay by film critics BJ and Harmony Colangelo – What Does She Remember?, an archive interview with actress with Linda Blair – Archive interview with editor Tom Priestley – Theatrical trailer – Teaser trailer – Extensive image galleries. DISC TWO – INTERNATIONAL VERSION: Archive audio commentary by film critic Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast – Theatrical trailer.

And the info on The Exorcist III: The personal vision of William Peter Blatty (writer of William Friedkin’s original 1973 masterpiece), The Exorcist III is a hellish horror detective story that pairs thoughtful theological themes with scenes of sheer terror. Fifteen years after the events of the first film, Lieutenant Kinderman (George C. Scott, The Changeling) investigates a series of horrific murders that follow the modus operandi of the notorious Gemini Killer… who died several years earlier in the electric chair. After his friend Father Dyer (Ed Flanders) is murdered in his hospital bed, Kinderman’s investigations lead him to ‘Patient X’, a psychopath housed at the same hospital who claims to be the Gemini Killer, and who knows intimate crime scene details. Their encounter leads to a fiery climactic confrontation between the eternal forces of good and evil… The Exorcist III boasts some of modern horror’s most unforgettable scares and exceptional supporting performances from Jason Miller (The Ninth Configuration) and Brad Dourif (Dune). Blatty’s film is presented here in both its original theatrical cut and the Legion director’s cut.

Product features: 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: Original theatrical 2.0 stereo audio on both cuts and optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio for the theatrical cut – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Richard Wells – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by Lee Gambin, archival articles and reviews. DISC ONE – THEATRICAL CUT (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY): 4K restoration of the theatrical cut of The Exorcist III, presented in presented on 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Audio commentary by critics Alexandra Heller Nicholas and Josh Nelson – Audio interview with writer/director William Peter Blatty – Death, Be Not Proud: The Making of The Exorcist III, an in-depth 2016 documentary divided into five chapters: Chapter One: A “Wonderfull” Time, an interview with producer Carter DeHaven and members of the supporting cast and production crew; Chapter Two: Signs of the Gemini, an interview with actor Brad Dourif; Chapter Three: The Devil in the Details, an interview with production designer Leslie Dilley and more; Chapter Four: Music for a Padded Cell, an interview with composer Barry DeVorzon; Chapter Five: All This Bleeding, interviews about the additional shoot and special effects – The Exorcist III: Vintage Interviews, archival interviews with cast and crew members including William Peter Blatty, producer James Robinson, actors George C. Scott, Jason Miller, Grand L. Bush and Ed Flanders – Falling Down a Long Flight of Steps, an interview with special effects artist Randy Moore – The Exorcist III: Vintage Featurette, making-of documentary with on-set footage and interviews – Deleted scenes, alternate takes and bloopers – Image galleries – Trailers, TV spots and radio spots. DISC TWO – ‘LEGION’ DIRECTOR’S CUT (BLU-RAY): High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the Legion director’s cut, assembled from the best available film and video elements

Legion audio commentary with esteemed film critics Mark Kermode and Kim Newman – Deleted Prologue, an alternate opening to Legion with optional audio commentary from Mark Kermode and Kim Newman.

Will you be buying the Exorcist II: The Heretic Blu-ray and/or The Exorcist III 4K from Arrow Video? Let us know by leaving a comment below.