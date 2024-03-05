Bad Boys 4: Will Smith announces sequel has wrapped filming with new image

Will Smith took to Instagram to announce that production on Bad Boys 4 has wrapped, leaving just three short months to go until the sequel hits theaters. The post includes an image from Bad Boys 4 that features Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, fist-bumping in celebration.

The captain reads: “ WRAPPED! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for Bad Boys 4!! “

The last sequel, Bad Boys for Life, arrived nearly twenty years after the release of Bad Boys II. The film was a big success, and the studio quickly got the ball rolling on a sequel. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returned to direct Bad Boys 4, with production kicking off last April, but they were forced to pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The directors have teased that Bad Boys 4 will have a lighter tone than its predecessor. “ I think that there’s going to be way more comedy, ” El Arbi said. “ The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it’s really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc. “

Now that Bad Boys 4 has wrapped, we might just get an official title soon, but Adil El Arbi is still kicking himself for using the obvious title choice for the third movie. “ Well, you know, the title that we like – I don’t know that they’re going to go for it yet – would be like ‘Bad Boys Ride or Die’ because ‘Bad Boys 4 Life’ is already taken, ” El Arbi said. “ We didn’t know there was going to be a fourth one, you know? “

In addition to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys 4 will feature the return of a number of actors from previous movies, including Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez. New additions to the cast include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn. Tasha Smith is also on board to play Marcus Burnett’s wife, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the character in the first three movies in the franchise.

Bad Boys 4 will hit theaters on June 7th.