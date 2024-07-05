Does a cameo suggest Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F take place in the same cinematic universe as another classic comedy (SPOILERS)

By now, many of you have undoubtedly watched Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix. While jam-packed with easter eggs that will please fans of the series, the movie also contains an unusual cameo that left a lot of fans scratching their heads, as it seems to suggest that another highly anticipated Netflix sequel takes place in the same universe as Axel F.

That movie, of course, is Happy Gilmore 2. In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Christopher McDonald shows up as an irate Beverly Hills golfer, with many assuming he’s, in fact, playing the famous Happy Gilmore antagonist Shooter McGavin. Indeed, he certainly looks like Shooter and acts like Shooter, so could he be playing the same guy?

Given that Netflix is behind Happy Gilmore 2 and Axel F, it seems reasonable to assume that this cameo is more than just a coincidence. Murphy and Adam Sandler both did time on Saturday Night Live, so who knows, maybe Axel (or someone like Judge Reinhold’s Billy Rosewood) could show up in a tiny cameo in the upcoming sequel. For his part, Axel F director Mark Molloy told THR that while McDonald was certainly cast due to his notoriety as Shooter, he had no idea the streamer was developing a sequel:

I had no idea that they were making Happy Gilmore 2. I was talking with Mary Vernieu, our casting director, about the golfer role that we knew we had, and I said, “I’d love a great cameo.” So we started talking about it, and then we were like, “Christopher McDonald!? Oh, yes! That would be amazing.” And fans love it. I’ve heard the reaction when people see Chris come on the screen, and it’s just a really fun cameo. So there’s no bigger story behind it, apart from me wanting to have some fun.

Do you like to think Axel F and Happy Gilmore take place in the same cinematic universe? Let us know in the comments!