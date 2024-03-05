Regé-Jean Page to join Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in Steven Soderbergh’s anticipated spy thriller Black Bag

The cast of Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller Black Bag expands today with Regé-Jean Page joining Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. Soderbergh directs from a script by David Koepp, with Caset Silver and Greg Jacobs producing. Focus Features is setting up Black Bag, with filming happening in London. Plot details remain a mystery. However, the film’s story is a spy thriller unfolding in the United Kingdom.

As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out in January, Soderbergh and Blanchett previously worked together on his 2006 noir thriller The Good German. Blanchett played a part in the film Ocean’s 8, as part of Soderbergh’s Ocean’s 11 franchise. Soderbergh produced Ocean’s 8 but didn’t direct that one. He and Fassbender previously worked together on his 2011 action thriller Haywire. And in addition to collaborating on Presence, Soderbergh and Koepp also worked together on the 2022 thriller Kimi.

Kimi told the following story: A tech worker with agoraphobia discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to report it. Seeking justice, she must do the thing she fears the most: she must leave her apartment. Kimi stars Zoë Kravitz as the agoraphobic Angela Childs, with Byron Bowers playing Terry Hughes and Rita Wilson starring as Natalie Chowdhury.

Here’s the synopsis for Presence: A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they are not alone. A supernatural force has infiltrated the house, taking a specific interest in the couple’s daughter.

In addition to Black Bag, David Koepp is ready to walk with dinosaurs for a new entry in Universal‘s Jurassic World franchise. Initially, David Leitch was slated to direct the new Jurassic film but was replaced by The Creator filmmaker Gareth Edwards. Leitch exited the project amicably, citing creative differences for the franchise’s new direction. The studio is fast-tracking the Jurassic project, creating an all-hands-on-deck situation.

What do you think about this development for Soderbergh’s forthcoming project? Are Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, and Regé-Jean Page enough of a triple threat to excite you about the filmmaker’s Black Bag? Let us know if you want to learn more about Black Bag in the comments section below.