Bosch: Legacy is coming to an end after its third season premiering in 2025

After traversing a long and winding road, the saga of detective Harry Bosch is coming to an end with the conclusion of Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Michael Connelly, whose Harry Bosch novels serve as source material for the series, announced on Instagram on Friday that the latest iteration of the character’s episodic exploits is ending.

“It’s been an amazing run with this character so far,” Connelly wrote. “There’s that over-used phrase ‘It takes a village,’ so I’ll just say, it takes at least a whole town to make a show like this. We’ve had the best people up and down the call sheet. Actors, writers, directors, producers, and all the crew tried to make something special, and they certainly did. I’m very proud of what we did.”

While fans could be upset about the cancelation of Bosch: Legacy, Connelly is thrilled about how actor Titus Welliver brought the character to life, beginning with the original series in 2014. “He became the full embodiment of Harry Bosch and that was the magic that fueled 10 seasons. As the guy who writes the books, I can’t tell you how lucky I got when he signed on.”

Thankfully, Bosch: Legacy Season 3 won’t be the last time we step foot on Connelly’s police procedural. A spinoff revolving around the cold case detective Renee Ballard, played by Maggie Q (The Divergent series, Priest, The Family Plan), is developing at Prime Video.

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, could not be more pleased with the show’s performance and is thankful to all involved who helped bring Bosch’s hard-boiled drama series to life on the small screen. “For ten years, ‘Bosch’ and ‘Bosch: Legacy’ have been two of our most defining series for Prime Video, Freevee, and Amazon MGM Studios. They are a testament to the enduring power of the storytelling universe that Michael Connelly built for the fans,” said Sanders. “We are proud of the impact these series have made, and we are excited that Michael, Titus, Henrik and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell in the ‘Bosch’ world with the final season of ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ our new Ballard series and more to come.”

