Box Office Predictions: Will Dune 2 climb back to first place over Panda?

After two pretty big weekends featuring the release of Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4, the box office is looking to take a quick pause this weekend before two more tentpole movies close out the month with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Godzilla x Kong. As such, it seems likely that either Dune or Panda will take the lead this weekend, with the new release Arthur the King, starring Mark Wahlberg (and an adorable dog), tracking for a modest (but still decent) debut.

Most box office forecasters have Kung Fu Panda 4 pegged to take first place with a $30 million plus weekend, posting a modest percentage decline in the early 40s. Dune 2 is expected to fall just under it in the high twenties. Here at JoBlo, we will go against the grain a bit and predict Dune: Part Two coming in at about $32 million, with Kung Fu Panda 4 following up with $29 million. I think Panda will post a steeper decline than expected, although it should still hold up pretty well without too much competition for the family audience. My gut feeling is that audiences are starting to discover Dune: Part Two, and that word of mouth will propel it to a first-place finish.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate should have a decent (but modest) performer with Arthur the King. Mark Wahlberg is going after a family audience with this one, but it seems to have a very scattered theatrical opening. I live in Montreal, and the film doesn’t seem to be opening here, which is weird for a major release. The modest number of screens will no doubt hamper its debut, but Wahlberg’s star power and the fact that it co-stars a cute dog should propel it to a finish of at least $10 million, which would be good enough for third place.

In fourth, Blumhouse’s Imaginary is expected to take a pretty steep fall. I would be surprised if it made over $5 million for the weekend. The reviews have been bad, and typically, movies like this are always super front-loaded. Finally, I expect the top 5 to be rounded out by Angel Studios’ Cabrini (check out our interview with the director), which opened better than expected last weekend. It’s catering to the faith-based market, and they typically don’t rush out to see things on opening weekend. It should have about a $4 million finish in fifth place.

Here are our predictions:

Dune: Part Two: $32 million Kung Fu Panda 4: $29 million Arthur the King: $10 million Imaginary: $5 million Cabrini: $4 million



Do you think Dune 2 will be able to beat Kung Fu Panda 4 this weekend? Let us know in the comments.