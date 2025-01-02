Captain America: Brave New World promo art reveals Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader

The next addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to reach theatres on February 14, 2025 – and one of the villains featured in the film is Samuel Sterns, a.k.a. The Leader. The character is played by Tim Blake Nelson, who previously played Sterns in The Incredible Hulk back in 2008… but he’s looking different now than he was the last time we saw him. In the comics, The Leader is known to have green skin and a deformed head. Nelson’s Leader look has been kept under wraps up to this point (the Funko Pop! has been revealed, but that doesn’t give a lot to go on aside from the fact that he has green skin and facial hair), but now the veil has been lifted in a batch of promo art.

Here’s our first look at Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader:

And here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

In a recent interview with Empire, Nelson said that he requested practical FX for The Leader’s head as he “ liked being able to feel the weight of the deformation on my head, rather than just wearing dots. “

What do you think of The Leader’s look in Captain America: Brave New World? Let us know by leaving a comment below.