Chris Evans credits Marvel, saying if superhero movies were easy to make, there would be more good ones

As Marvel Studios seeks to revamp its brand after a rocky year, many who have criticized the recent output have compared it to the past projects, which seem to have more care put into the content. The company under the Disney umbrella rose to power after their movies built up a universe that started to pay off with the first crossover event in the MCU, The Avengers, in 2012. Interestingly, that year, Christopher Nolan’s conclusion to his Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, would release and seemingly signify the end of one era with the beginning of another one.

Now that we’re in a post-Madame Web world, the last year or so has intensified the notion that superhero fatigue is now setting in. Although Marvel has become a target for their recent critically underwhelming projects, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, is putting a more positive spin on things as he appeared at Emerald City Con 2024. According to Variety, the publication Total Film reports that Evans explained to an audience, “Comic book movies in general, for whatever reason, don’t always get the credit I think they deserve. They are these big, giant movies. There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But the empirical evidence is in: They are not easy to make. If it was easier, there would be a lot more good ones. I’m not throwing shade! I’ve been a part of a few that missed. It happens. Making a movie is tough. More cooks in the kitchen doesn’t make it easier. I don’t want to highlight specific films in the Marvel catalogue but some of them are phenomenal. Like independently, objectively great movies and I think they deserve a little more credit.”