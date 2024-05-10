Constellation cancelled by Apple TV+ after one season

Deadline reports that Apple TV+ has cancelled Constellation after one season. The sci-fi psychological thriller series starred Noomi Rapace as an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space, only to find that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

The first season of Constellation wrapped up its eight-episode run in March, and unfortunately for fans, it sounds like there are quite a number of plot threads left hanging now that the series has been cancelled.

Along with Rapace, Constellation also stars Jonathan Banks, James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, Barbara Sukowa and Rosie and Davina Coleman. The show, which was created and written by Peter Harness, dealt with “ one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost. “

Our own Alex Maidy was intrigued by the series, but felt there was room for improvement. “ The problem I continued to have watching this series is that as each episode unfolds, there are countless red herrings and misdirects dropped, many of which are not satisfactorily resolved, ” Maidy wrote in his review. “ By the end of the season, I was caught off guard that so much was left open-ended. Constellation is a thinking person’s thriller that blends jump scares, character drama, and contemporary fads like liminal spaces to build a series that has high expectations and a strong cast but does not quite stick the landing. ” Maidy added, “ The final episode sets up far more than it resolves and leaves viewers with a jaw-dropping final scene that will have some waiting excitedly for news of season two while others are going to be left scratching their heads. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

Did you watch Constellation? How do you feel about the series getting the axe?