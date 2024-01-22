Constellation trailer: Noomi Rapace sci-fi thriller series starts streaming in February

Nearly two years have gone by since we heard that Apple TV+ had ordered a sci-fi psychological thriller series called Constellation , with Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) and Jonathan Banks (Beverly Hills Cop) on board to star in the show. The show has since made its way through production and is now ready to start streaming on February 21st – and with that date just one month away, a trailer for Constellation has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Created by Peter Harness, whose previous credits include the 2019 period piece The War of the Worlds mini-series and episodes of Wallander and Doctor Who, Constellation is described as being a “conspiracy-based psychological space adventure that explores the dark edges of human psychology”.

The show follows one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost . Rapace’s character is Jo, “ a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing .”

Rapace and Banks are joined in the cast by James D’Arcy (Agent Carter), Julian Looman (The Mallorca Files), William Catlett (Force of Nature), and Barbara Sukowa (Two of Us).

Michelle MacLaren, who has previously worked with Banks on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, directed the first two episodes of Constellation. This is her third series for Apple TV+, following Shining Girls and The Morning Show. MacLaren will also be executive producing the show alongside Harness, David Tanner, Tracey Scoffield, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, Justin Thomson, and Rebecca Hobbs. Constellation is coming to us from Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV. In addition to MacLaren, the directors were Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall) and Joseph Cedar (Norman).

The first three episodes of Constellation will be available to watch on Apple TV+ as of February 21st. The remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with a new episode showing up each Wednesday.

What did you think of the Constellation trailer? Will you be watching this show when it reaches Apple TV+? Let us know by leaving a comment below.