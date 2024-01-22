Constellation trailer: Noomi Rapace sci-fi thriller series starts streaming in February

A trailer has been released for the Apple TV+ thriller series Constellation, starring Noomi Rapace and streaming in February

By

Nearly two years have gone by since we heard that Apple TV+ had ordered a sci-fi psychological thriller series called Constellation, with Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) and Jonathan Banks (Beverly Hills Cop) on board to star in the show. The show has since made its way through production and is now ready to start streaming on February 21st – and with that date just one month away, a trailer for Constellation has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Created by Peter Harness, whose previous credits include the 2019 period piece The War of the Worlds mini-series and episodes of Wallander and Doctor WhoConstellation is described as being a “conspiracy-based psychological space adventure that explores the dark edges of human psychology”.

The show follows one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost. Rapace’s character is Jo, “a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.”

Rapace and Banks are joined in the cast by James D’Arcy (Agent Carter), Julian Looman (The Mallorca Files), William Catlett (Force of Nature), and Barbara Sukowa (Two of Us).

Michelle MacLaren, who has previously worked with Banks on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, directed the first two episodes of Constellation. This is her third series for Apple TV+, following Shining Girls and The Morning Show. MacLaren will also be executive producing the show alongside Harness, David Tanner, Tracey Scoffield, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, Justin Thomson, and Rebecca Hobbs. Constellation is coming to us from Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV. In addition to MacLaren, the directors were Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall) and Joseph Cedar (Norman).

The first three episodes of Constellation will be available to watch on Apple TV+ as of February 21st. The remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with a new episode showing up each Wednesday.

What did you think of the Constellation trailer? Will you be watching this show when it reaches Apple TV+? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Constellation

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , ,
icon More TV News
A trailer has been released for the Apple TV+ thriller series Constellation, starring Noomi Rapace and streaming in February
Constellation trailer: Noomi Rapace sci-fi thriller series starts streaming in February
Daredevil: Born Again, shooting resumes
Daredevil: Born Again to finally resume shooting after lengthy hiatus and retooling
The Flight Attendant, canceled
The Flight Attendant canceled after two seasons
terminal list, dark wolf, chris pratt, taylor kitch
The Terminal List prequel title is announced as it gears up for production this year
View All

About the Author

14465 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Noomi Rapace News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews

I.S.S. Review

Despite its great cast and fun premise, a limited budget and dumb character decisions results in a frustrating experience.

Load more articles