Could Allan lead a Barbie spin-off?

Allan was one of the runaway characters in Barbie. Introduced by Mattel as a bit of a supporting character to a supporting character — he was first labeled as “Ken’s buddy” — Michael Cera’s interpretation of him proved to be a scene stealer. But could Allan be the one most deserving of a Barbie spin-off? Probably not, but there might be an audience for Cera standing around awkwardly for two hours.

Appearing on The Tonight Show, Cera was asked about Allan being the lead in a Barbie follow-up, to which he replied, “I think it would be kind of a weird movie, but I’m there…He’s kind of like an inactive character. He kind of just stands [there].” This tied directly into Cera’s inspiration for Allan, an unlikely source from Springfield. “For me, the biggest inspiration for the character was Hans Moleman, that character in The Simpsons. He just stands there all the time. For me, that’s like the core of the character.” Unfortunately, Allan doesn’t once get hit in the groin with a football.

Michael Cera wasn’t the first choice for Allan (it was actually Broadway star Jonathan Groff, who turned it down) and so feels even luckier to have been part of the Barbie ensemble. Cera is nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Recently announced was an equivalent Oscar category, which Barbie no doubt would have been a shoo-in to win.

Barbie cast members Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon recently reprised their characters for an ad promoting next month’s Oscars, partly to react to the Greta Gerwig’s Best Director “snub”. Unfortunately, Allan was apparently back in the toy chest.

Allan might be too minor of a character to warrant a Barbie spin-off, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t turn up in a sequel if one ever does happen. As of now, there has been no official word on one, with even star/producer Margot Robbie — who took in a reported $50 million from the movie — saying it would be unnecessary.

