Coup de Chance: Woody Allen’s 50th movie gets April release in the U.S.

Woody Allen’s Coup de Chance premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last September, and THR reports that MPI Media Group will release the movie in the U.S. on April 5th, followed by a Digital/VOD release on April 12th.

The film is Woody Allen’s 50th theatrically released movie and has already made the rounds in many European markets. The official synopsis reads: “ Fanny and Jean have everything of the ideal couple: fulfilled in their professional life, they live in a magnificent apartment in the beautiful districts of Paris and seem to be in love as on the first day. But when Fanny crosses, by chance, Alain, a former high school friend, she is immediately capsized. They see each other again very quickly and get closer and closer. ” The film stars Lou de Laâge (The Mad Woman’s Ball) as Fanny, Niels Schneider (Sybil) as Alain and Melvil Poupaud (In Bed with Victoria) as Jean.

Coup de Chance, which translates to “stroke of luck” in English, received largely positive reviews upon its release at the Venice Film Festival last year, but I would imagine that not everyone is eager to check out Allen’s latest movie thanks to the sexual abuse allegations that have gained more and more attention over the years.

While Woody Allen may not be retiring quite yet, the director isn’t nearly as prolific as he once was, and many mainstream actors have now refused to work with him. Despite this, he has denied that he’s been canceled. “ I don’t know what it means to be canceled, ” Allen told Variety last year. “ I know that over the years everything has been the same for me. I make my movies. What has changed is the presentation of the films. You know, I work and it’s the same routine for me. I write the script, raise the money, make the film, shoot it, edit it, it comes out. The difference is not from cancel culture. The difference is the way they present the films. It’s that that’s the big change. “

