Crunchyroll announces 3 new films at CinemaCon, including HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, Blue Lock The Movie, and OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom

Crunchyroll makes its first appearance at CinemaCon 2024 and dazzles anime fans with big announcements about new films!

CinemaCon 2024 is officially in full swing, and Crunchyroll leads the charge with exciting news about new movies and animated projects coming to theaters and streaming! Today’s presentation was Crunchyroll’s first time at CinemaCon, and they did not disappoint fans looking forward to details about upcoming releases. To kick things off, Crunchyroll announced the acquisition and select theatrical dates for three new films: HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- and OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom.

Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, announced today at CinemaCon that it has acquired the North American and select international theatrical rights for HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, based on the beloved volleyball series HAIKYU!! Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release the film in North American theaters beginning May 31, 2024. Additional international territories have also been announced!

Here’s the official synopsis for HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle courtesy of Crunchyroll:

Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High’s volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the “Little Giant.” But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated “Dumpster Battle,” the long awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?

Crunchyroll also announced in recently acquired the North American and select international theatrical rights for the highly anticipated soccer anime film Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi!

Here’s the official synopsis for Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi:

“That’s a hassle.” That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro’s favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi’s hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi’s dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he’s never known.

A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro’s incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze.

Credits: Directed by Shunsuke Ishikawa. Original story by Muneyuki Kaneshiro. Manga by Kouta Sannomiya. Character Design by Yusuke Nomura. Composition and Screenplay by Taku Kishimoto. Music by Jun Murayama. Produced by Eightbit.

Finally, Crunchyroll announced it had acquired North America and selected international theatrical rights in EMEA and Latin America for the video game fantasy film OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom!

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the first theatrical film from the fan-favorite OVERLORD franchise based on the light novels by Kugane Maruyama, is a continuation of the series picking up after the conclusion of season 4. The story follows Momonga, a regular salary man who finds himself transported into his favorite video game.

Here’s the official synopsis for OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom courtesy of Crunchyroll:

After twelve years of playing his favorite MMORPG game, Momonga logs in for the last time only to find himself transported into its world playing it indefinitely. Throughout his adventures, his avatar ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown.

Once prosperous but now on the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighboring invasions. But, one day this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans.

Fearing invasion of their own lands, the neighboring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call, Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor.

During Crunchyroll’s presentation, Mitchell Berger, the SVP of Global Commerce, commented on the never-ending war between Subtitled and Dubbed releases, saying it’s a personal choice regarding which format fans prefer. Berger acknowledges that Japanese and English voice acting is very different, and whichever gets people watching is great for the anime genre.

Crunchyroll also emphasized that while streaming is a significant market, theatrical releases have greatly impacted how they do business. The company pointed out that the fans continue to elevate anime alongside outstanding creators. During the pandemic, anime fans were the first to come back to theaters, with Demon Slayer being a rare theatrical hit during the pandemic.

To top things off, Crunchyroll reiterated to CinemaCon fans that Spy x Family Code: White film opens on April 19, 2024! After receiving an order to be replaced in Operation Strix, Loid decides to help Anya win a cooking competition at Eden Academy by making the director’s favorite meal to prevent his replacement. Oh, Loid, you always know what to do!

There’s never been a better time to be an anime fan, and Crunchyroll is ready to keep bringing fantastic titles and characters to its streaming platform. Let’s go!