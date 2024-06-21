Dark Universe: Universal Monsters theme park previewed in concept art and animated tour video

Universal Orlando is planning to unveil a new, game-changing theme park called Universal Epic Universe in 2025, and this park is going to be split into five separate, “vibrant worlds filled with extraordinary adventures that go beyond their wildest imaginations.” Also contained within these worlds will be around 50 dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences. The worlds that will make up the Epic Universe are Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, and the Universal Monster-themed Dark Universe. (Yes, the Dark Universe cinematic universe may have been scrapped after the disappointment of The Mummy, but the name lives on.) Universal has given a preview of the Dark Universe land by sharing an animated tour video, which can be seen in the embed above, and a batch of photos, which we have shared below (with thanks to Deadline).

As described by Deadline, “ Created by the Universal Creative team in partnership with Universal Pictures, Dark Universe blends the iconic stories of unearthly legends like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein and more with a new generation of monsters and characters, including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein who has continued his misguided experiments. “

Guests will enter the Dark Universe through an electrified portal that is said to “harness the dark energy of Darkmoor.”

What is Darkmoor? Well, it’s the name of a village that you’ll be able to tour while visiting Dark Universe – and while guests make their way around this village, they’ll encounter the characters and subjects of Frankenstein’s experiments. The idea is that this theme park environment will offer “family-friendly fun while also pushing the boundaries on intensity.”

Individual experiences within the Dark Universe will include “a ride called Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, the Curse of the Werewolf coaster, a Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience and an up-close opportunity to Meet the Monsters.”

The ride Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment is designed to take passengers “deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein conducts her twisted experiments. She invites guests into her laboratory to witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters, but her plans go awry when her attempts to control Dracula fail, unleashing a horde of enraged monsters. Guests then ride through the darkness as they try to evade the likes of The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Brides of Dracula and more.”

The spinning family coaster Curse of the Werewolf, which is inspired by the Wolf Man, of course, will be located deep in the woods on the edge of Darkmoor. “Entering The Guild of Mystics, guests will be greeted by the Maleva, the guild’s all-knowing seer and leader, who warns them that they bear the mark of the werewolf. Guests then board a wagon and venture into the forest, racing to escape the werewolves before they become one themselves.”

The Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience is where guests can receive face paint and temporary tattoos. “Here, monster makers have converted Dr. Pretorius’ infamous old lab into a parlor and skilled artisans use their talents to transform guests into a likeness of their favorite Universal Monsters.”

Meet the Monsters is, as you may have guessed, where visitors can pose for a photo op with the Monsters of Darkmoor. “The rogues gallery includes Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s Monster and the alluring Bride of Frankenstein. Guests will also encounter other unusual inhabitants roaming the village, including Victoria Frankenstein’s servant, Ygor, The Invisible Man, an eccentric monster hunter and a talented musician who regales guests with songs and tales related to classic monster stories.”

If you’re wondering where the Epic Universe will be located in the Universal Orlando area, Deadline has that information as well: “The Epic property will be about three miles from the existing parks on the north campus, or a 25-minute ride on a road the company’s rebuilt to include a median for a dedicated Universal fleet of electric buses.”

I have only been to the Orlando theme parks once in my life, back in 1994, and of the handful of parks I visited during that trip, Universal was by far my favorite. I’m sure a lot of things have changed since I was there thirty years ago, but this Dark Universe land is making me consider making a return trip, because this place sounds pretty cool to me. It would be cooler if there were more than two rides in there.

Will you be visiting the Dark Universe theme park when it opens in 2025? Let us know by leaving a comment below.