Den of Thieves 3 is in active development with Gerard Butler expected to return

While Netflix is dominating the entertainment news cycle with announcements about its 2025 slate of films, television shows, international projects, and video games, Lionsgate is making noise about its Den of Thieves franchise with word that a Den of Thieves 3 is actively developing at the studio. News about the sequel comes after the latest film in the pulse-pounding action film, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which earned $32 million at the domestic box office and was launched on PVOD this Tuesday.

It is expected that Gerard Butler will return to star and produce through his G-BASE banner alongside partner Alan Siegel. Lionsgate is in talks with franchise writer-director Christian Gudegast to return to write and direct. It is also expected that O’Shea Jackson will co-star in the third installment.

The latest film in the franchise, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, is a crowd-pleaser. Critics and fans say the chemistry between Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. is fantastic, and the action never lets up after things kick into high gear. For more details about the film, check out the following description:

This sequel involves a balls-to-the-wall diamond heist in Europe, with ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien (Gerard Butler) and Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) burying the hatchet for a bullet-chewing-caper that could set them up for life. Here’s the official synopsis: In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean streets of Europe, closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange. The film was directed and written by Christian Gudegast, who also wrote and directed the first movie.

In his review, our EIC, Chris Bumbray, said he had a blast with the movie, writing, “I enjoyed Den of Thieves 2: Pantera much more than I thought I would. With the sunny European locales and international flavor, it’s the perfect mid-level January release and should prove popular enough among Butler’s fans that I wouldn’t be surprised if we eventually get a third movie in the series. It’s surprisingly fun!”

Are you game for Den of Thieves 3? Let us know in the comments section below.