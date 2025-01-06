Denis Villeneuve isn’t happy about Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two Oscar ineligibility

Hans Zimmer’s score for Dune: Part Two has been deemed ineligible for the Oscar, prompting an outcry from fans and its director.

When it was announced that Hans Zimmer’s score for Dune: Part Two was ineligible for the Best Original Score Oscar, there was a bit of an outcry from fans of both Zimmer and the sequel. Add director Denis Villeneuve to that list, as he is none too pleased about the Academy’s decision to deem it out of contention.

Even though Hans Zimmer won his second Oscar for 2021’s Dune, Villeneuve thinks he should have been eligible for Part Two. Speaking at a recent screening of the film (via Slash Film), Villeneuve told the audience, “I am absolutely against the decision of the Academy to exclude Hans, frankly, because I feel like his score is one of the best scores of the year…I don’t use the word genius often, but Hans is one…I’m not here to complain. The soundtrack is really a continuity of Part One.”

As for why Hans Zimmer can’t be considered for the Oscar yet again for the second Dune, it comes down to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s imposed rules. As per the Academy’s “special rules” in the music categories: “In cases such as sequels and franchises from any media, the score must consist of more than 80% newly composed music which does not contain any pre-existing themes borrowed from previous scores in the franchise.” Hey, there’s always Dune: Messiah!

Interestingly, this year’s shortlist for the category still included a handful of franchise movies, including Gladiator II, as apparently composer Harry Gregson-Williams deviated enough from Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-nominated score for the original for it to be eligible. The nominees will be announced on Friday, January 17th.

Dune: Part Two stands as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024, pulling in $707 million worldwide, due at least in part to Warner Bros.’ decision to put it on HBO Max the day before its wide theatrical release. But as we know, that doesn’t necessarily equate to Oscar glory, as it’s not expected that Part Two will touch the first’s 10 nominations, nor will it take home six.

