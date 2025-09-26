Movie News

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in Highlander

By
Posted 2 hours ago
HIghlander reboot, Drew McIntyreHIghlander reboot, Drew McIntyre

Deadline reports that WWE superstar Drew McIntyre will join Henry Cavill in Highlander. He’ll be playing Angus MacLeod, the brother of Cavill’s character.

Cavill will play Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior. With help from a swordsman named Ramirez, played by Russell Crowe, MacLeod battles other immortals across time. The cast includes Dave Bautista as The Kurgen, Karen Gillian as MacLeod’s Scottish wife, and Marisa Abela as his modern-day love interest. Djimon Hounsou also recently joined the cast as an immortal warrior from Africa.

Outside of his WWE appearances, McIntyre was last seen in The Killer’s Game, which starred Bautista as a hitman diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Screenwriter Michael Finch is said to be building up a “more complex and deeper world,” with sources saying that we’ll see “more immortals who also happen to be from various parts of the world.” As this project has major franchise aspirations, ensuring the world is populated with enough immortals to keep things interesting makes sense.

Production on Highlander was supposed to begin very soon, but Cavill was injured while training for the film. Filming likely won’t begin again until early 2026. Once it does pick up, the film will shoot in Scotland, England, and Hong Kong.

Bautista recently teased that the project will have John Wick-level action sequences. “I was so blown away by the script because, without saying too much, this is such a great reboot. We’re still paying tribute and giving a nod to the original, but making it new and fresh and exciting, and also just universe-building. It’s just so much bigger than the original,” he said. “The action is on par with John Wick. I’m afraid I’m going to say too much. I don’t want to give anything away, but I think people are going to be blown away by this because it’s bigger than you imagine, and it’s new enough that you won’t be seeing the same thing. If you saw the original, you’re still not going to know what the story is.

Source: Deadline
