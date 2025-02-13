The Forgotten Realms: Live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV series in the works at Netflix

Deadline reports that Netflix has scooped up The Forgotten Realms, a live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV series from Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Drew Crevello (WeCrashed).

You may recall that the Dungeons & Dragons series was originally developed for Paramount+, which gave it an eight-episode, straight-to-series order in 2023. The project was originally overseen by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice), and Crevello later joined as executive producer and showrunner. However, it didn’t move forward and Hasbro Entertainment began the process of shopping the series elsewhere.

Crevello wrote the pilot for The Forgotten Realms and will serve as showrunner. He will also executive produce alongside Levy and Dan Levine through their 21 Laps Entertainment banner. It’s still early days, but it could launch a Dungeons & Dragons universe for Netflix.

The last we saw of the franchise in live-action was on the big screen with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Although the film received some surprisingly rave reviews, it only grossed $208 million worldwide, leaving its future in doubt. Chris Pine, who starred as Egdin Darvis, did say he was “ pretty confident ” that a sequel would happen. Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins has admitted that while Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves didn’t do as well as they hoped, a sequel is still possible; the studio needs “ to figure out a way to make it for less. “