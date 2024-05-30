Dungeons & Dragons TV series no longer moving forward at Paramount+

The Dungeons & Dragons live-action TV series is no longer in development for Paramount+, but will be shopped elsewhere.

A live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV series was in development for Paramount+ and had even been given an eight-episode, straight-to-series order by the streaming service, but Deadline now reports that the project is no longer moving forward.

However, the Dungeons & Dragons series isn’t entirely dead, as Hasbro Entertainment will be shopping it to other potential buyers. It’s also said the series will receive a creative update which will be tackled by a new creative team. The version which was sold to Paramount+ was overseen by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper), who wrote the pilot script and was going to direct the first episode. Drew Crevello (WeCrashed) was brought on to serve as executive producer and showrunner last year.

The report states that Hasbro remains committed to the Dungeons & Dragons TV series, meaning that it will likely be a matter of when, not if, the project emerges elsewhere.

When it comes to the big-screen incarnation of Dungeons & Dragons, that also seems to be up in the air. Although the recent Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves received some surprisingly rave reviews, it only grossed $208 million worldwide. Chris Pine, who starred as Egdin Darvis, did say he was “ pretty confident ” that a sequel would happen. Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins has admitted that while Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves didn’t do as well as they hoped, a sequel is still possible; the studio needs “ to figure out a way to make it for less. “

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure which follows “ A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. ” Chris Pine stars alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant.

Does anyone have their fingers crossed that the Dungeons & Dragons TV series finds a new home?