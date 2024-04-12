Emma Stone is in talks to lead an untitled film at Universal with Brigsby Bear’s Dave McCary directing

Emma Stone is in talks to team up with her filmmaker husband, Dave McCary, for an untitled film project at Universal Pictures.

When she’s not busting a move in the latest teaser trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’s Kinds of Kindness, Emma Stone is adding an untitled Universal film to her Hollywood dance card. The Oscar-winning actress is in talks to join Brigsby Bear director Dave McCary for a forthcoming feature. McCary is in negotiations with Universal Pictures about helming the mysterious project. Stone and McCary tied the knot in 2020, making this union a couple’s venture.

Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, the supervising producers of NBC and UTV’s Young Rock, wrote the original spec screenplay for the untitled project. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine will produce via 21 Laps alongside Micheal H. Weber. Emma Stone, McCary, and Ali Herting could join the production effort through Fruit Tree.

After dazzling audiences with her strange and increasingly horny performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, Stone is teaming up with the Greek filmmaker for Kinds of Kindness, a comedic drama about a man seeking to break free from his predetermined path, a cop questioning his wife’s demeanor after her return from a supposed drowning, and a woman’s quest to locate an extraordinary individual prophesied to become a renowned spiritual guide. Lanthimos directs Kinds of Kindness from a script he co-wrote with Efthimis Filippou. Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer, Joe Alwyn, and Mamoudou Athie star as primary cast members.

Emma Stone will also star in Ari Aster’s mysterious Western, Eddington, alongside Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes, Michael Ward, and more. Eddington is in production while Disney continues pre-production on Cruella 2, a sequel to the studio’s live-action crime comedy prequel focusing on the fashionista and Dalmatian dog-hater Cruella de Vil. Finally, Stone is again teaming up with Yorgos Lanthimos for an untitled remake project. The remake’s plot revolves around a young man who captures and interrogates a businessperson he believes is an alien invader. The captor, his girlfriend, the businessman, and a private detective engage in a tense psychological battle.

Are you curious about what Emma Stone and Dave McCary are working on? It’s funny to think Emma Stone was “the girl from Superbad” at one point in her career. Look at her now! All she does is win!