Gerard Butler is reuniting with Den of Thieves director Christian Gudegast for the comedic action-thriller Empire State

Gerard Butler and Christian Gudegast are teaming up again for Empire State, a comedic action film set in the City That Never Sleeps.

Gerard Butler (300, The Bounty Hunter, The Phantom of the Opera) and Den of Thieves director Christian Gudegast could head to the Big Apple as Butler is in talks to join the filmmaker for the comedic action-thriller Empire State. The upcoming project finds Butler and Gudegast re-teaming after joining forces for 2018’s Den of Thieves, Plane, and London Has Fallen.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Empire State focuses on what happens when “the Empire State Building is attacked by a military contractor hellbent on revenge. Navy SEAL turned NY firefighter Rhett (Butler) and NYPD Tactical officer Dani (yet to be cast) must put aside their relationship troubles as they work to rescue hostages and save the famous landmark.”

S. Craig Zahler of Bone Tomahawk fame co-wrote the script with Brian Tucker (Secret Invasion).

Butler recently wrapped his role as Stoick for the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon. Mason Thames, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Ruth Codd, and Samuel Johnson also star in the anticipated revival of the animated trilogy. Like the original, How to Train Your Dragon focuses on a young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons and how he unexpectedly becomes a friend of a young dragon named Toothless.

Meanwhile, Butler and Gudegast recently wrapped production for Den of Thieves 2, a sequel to Gudegast’s 2018 crime drama. Butler is also part of an ensemble cast for the upcoming comedy All-Star Weekend. Robert Downey Jr., Benicio Del Toro, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Szohr, Eva Longoria, Jeremy Piven, Snoop Dogg, Lunell, and Dajana Gudic also star alongside Butler. The plot for All-Star Weekend revolves around two buddies who form a rivalry over their favorite American basketball player.

For those of you craving more action from the Has Fallen series, Butler will return as Mike Banning for Has Fallen 5. Plot details remain a mystery, though we know Katrin Benedikt (London Has Fallen, Olympus Has Fallen) and Creighton Rothenberger (Angel Has Fallen, The Expendables 3) are writing the screenplay.

Do you think Gerard Butler has what it takes to defend the Empire State Building from undesirables? Let us know in the comments section below.