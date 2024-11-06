Ernie Hudson thanks Bill Murray for getting him cast in Ghostbusters II

Ernie Hudson seems to have a love-hate relationship with the entire Ghostbusters series, acknowledging its significance in his career but also recognizing that the studio crossed the streams when it came to promoting the movies. But one aspect that shines above the rest is his admiration for Peter Venkman himself, Bill Murray, who he recognizes helped him star onboard for the 1989 sequel.

Appearing at the Rhode Island Comic Con over the weekend (via People), Ernie Hudson remembered that his casting in Ghostbusters II wasn’t exactly a guarantee. “Bill Murray is the only actor I think I’ve ever worked with who when they tried to get him to do another [Ghostbusters] — remember it was about 20 years before we came back with another movie after the second movie. But Bill just basically said, ‘If Ernie Hudson’s not in it, I’m not doing it.’ There are not many people who sort of stand up for you. And that was just very, very special. So I love all the guys. They’re very, very supportive.”

Considering the issues Ernie Hudson had with the first Ghostbusters – which found Columbia only boasting Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis on the poster instead of also featuring Hudson – it’s nice that he recognizes the people would still go to bat for him for the sequel. It also paints Bill Murray in a solid light and shows him as one of the most loyal guys in the business (provided you’re not on his bad side). Hudson, too, would go on to praise his other castmates, saying, “I had been acting for, I don’t know, a lot of years before I even did Ghostbusters. The studio was really not as welcoming, but the guys were. When we do a scene, the guys would say, ‘Wait a minute, Ernie’s not saying anything. So let’s make sure he’s included.’ So a lot of those lines probably could have gone to somebody else, but they were kind enough to make sure that I was always included.”

Even though Winston Zeddemore was a late addition to the original Ghostbusters gang, his – and those of Ernie Hudson – contributions can’t go unnoticed. Not only would he be needed for the first sequel, but he was absolutely essential for both Afterlife and Frozen Empire to help the passing of the proton packs be successful…2016’s version, not so much.

Ernie Hudson definitely has some choice words for certain elements of the Ghostbusters series, but it’s entirely impossible to imagine them taking on the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man or Vigo the Carpatian without the help of Winston. And hey, for a steady paycheck, that’s not too bad of a reputation.

What is your favorite Winston line or scene from the Ghostbusters franchise? Share your pick with us below!



