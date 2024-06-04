A contented Evangeline Lilly says she’s “stepping away” from acting but isn’t closing the door on Hollywood

Evangeline Lilly is “stepping away” from the limelight to embrace a new chapter of her life, and she’s thrilled about early retirement.

Lost and Marvel Cinematic Universe actress Evangeline Lilly is “stepping away” from Hollywood to live out her vision of early retirement. The 44-year-old film and television star is excited to embrace a new chapter of her life. However, she says she might return to Hollywood one day if the right opportunity comes calling.

Lilly announced her departure from the limelight via Instagram, saying she’s joyful about her decision and feels like she’s exactly where she belongs. The post includes 20-year-old footage of Lilly saying she’d like to retire at a young age and a video of the great Maya Angelou articulating the act of moving on from something you love to do something more fulfilling with the time you have left.

“I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision,” Lilly wrote to her fans on Instagram. “Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY…and I AM HAPPY.”

Most people know Evangeline Lilly as Kate Bishop (No, not Hawkeye) from the cult classic series Lost. Lilly played Kate for six seasons, earning her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series. In the studio’s Ant-Man film series, Marvel fans know her as Hope van Dyne/Wasp. Lilly played Hope in Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania during her MCU run.

Lilly’s Instagram post already has comments from her adoring fanbase, with several asking her to continue her con appearances despite her decision to leave the Hollywood spotlight. The latest project on Lilly’s IMDB page is for the upcoming romantic comedy Happy Life, starring Lilly, Alexandra Daddario, and Ike Barinholtz. In the film, which is in pre-production, a woman embarks on a mission of self-discovery after she suspects her workaholic husband of having an affair.

What do you think about Evangeline Lilly making good on her dream of early retirement? Do you think she’ll be back? Let us know in the comments section below.