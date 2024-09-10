Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter is back in theatres for its 40th anniversary

The slasher classic Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter is returning to theatres this month, celebrating its 40th anniversary

By
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of one of my favorite entries in my favorite franchise: the Friday the 13th sequel Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter – and to mark the occasion, Paramount Scares and Fangoria have teamed up to bring the movie back to theatres as part of the Scream Greats series! Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter will be showing in theatres today (that’s September 10th), with more showings to follow on Sunday, September 15th… and yes, of course, some theatres will be showing the movie this Friday as well, since it happens to be a Friday the 13th. Check ParamountScares.com to find out if Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter will be showing at a theatre near you!

Directed by Joseph Zito from a screenplay by Barney Cohen (with Bruce Hidemi Sakow receiving story credit), Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter has the following synopsis: The body count continues in this vivid thriller, the fourth — and final? — story in the widely successful Friday the 13th series. Jason, Crystal Lake’s least popular citizen, returns to wreak further havoc in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. After his revival in a hospital morgue, the hockey-masked murderer fixes his vengeful attention on the Jarvis family and a group of hitherto carefree teenagers. Young Tommy Jarvis is an aficionado of horror films with a special talent for masks and make-up. Has the diabolical Jason finally met his match?

The film stars Corey Feldman, Kimberly Beck, E. Erich Anderson, Crispin Glover, Alan Hayes, Barbara Howard, Joan Freeman, Peter Barton, Judie Aronson, Camila More, Carey More, Lawrence Monoson, Bruce Mahler, Lisa Freeman, and Bonnie Hellman, with Ted White as Jason Voorhees. Sadly, Ted White, who is widely considered to be one of the best Jason performers in the franchise, passed away in 2022 at the age of 96.

Legendary special effects artist Tom Savini provided the bloodshed for this one, as he did for the first movie.

Are you a fan of Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, and will you be seeing it in the theatre this month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Source: Fangoria
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The slasher classic Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter is returning to theatres this month, celebrating its 40th anniversary
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter is back in theatres for its 40th anniversary
A critical failure and a box office bomb, the reboot of The Crow is already set to receive a PVOD release this Friday
The Crow reboot gets a PVOD release this Friday
The 4K and Blu-ray release of the 1987 classic The Stepfather, featuring an audio commentary by JoBlo's own Kier Gomes, is now available
The Stepfather (1987): 4K and Blu-ray release with JoBlo commentary is available today!
A trailer has been released for the horror film It's What's Inside, which reaches the Netflix streaming service this October
It’s What’s Inside trailer: Netflix horror film has an October premiere date
View All

About the Author

15875 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles