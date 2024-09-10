Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter is back in theatres for its 40th anniversary

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of one of my favorite entries in my favorite franchise: the Friday the 13th sequel Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter – and to mark the occasion, Paramount Scares and Fangoria have teamed up to bring the movie back to theatres as part of the Scream Greats series! Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter will be showing in theatres today (that’s September 10th), with more showings to follow on Sunday, September 15th… and yes, of course, some theatres will be showing the movie this Friday as well, since it happens to be a Friday the 13th. Check ParamountScares.com to find out if Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter will be showing at a theatre near you!

Directed by Joseph Zito from a screenplay by Barney Cohen (with Bruce Hidemi Sakow receiving story credit), Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter has the following synopsis: The body count continues in this vivid thriller, the fourth — and final? — story in the widely successful Friday the 13th series. Jason, Crystal Lake’s least popular citizen, returns to wreak further havoc in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. After his revival in a hospital morgue, the hockey-masked murderer fixes his vengeful attention on the Jarvis family and a group of hitherto carefree teenagers. Young Tommy Jarvis is an aficionado of horror films with a special talent for masks and make-up. Has the diabolical Jason finally met his match?

The film stars Corey Feldman, Kimberly Beck, E. Erich Anderson, Crispin Glover, Alan Hayes, Barbara Howard, Joan Freeman, Peter Barton, Judie Aronson, Camila More, Carey More, Lawrence Monoson, Bruce Mahler, Lisa Freeman, and Bonnie Hellman, with Ted White as Jason Voorhees. Sadly, Ted White, who is widely considered to be one of the best Jason performers in the franchise, passed away in 2022 at the age of 96.

Legendary special effects artist Tom Savini provided the bloodshed for this one, as he did for the first movie.

