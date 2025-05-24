Final Destination Movies Ranked: From Worst to Best

There’s no other franchise quite like Final Destination. Having spanned three decades, the series has been shockingly consistent. And I’m not talking about how, outside of the newest, they all released within three years of each other. This had a creative consistency you rarely see within the horror genre. The best entries can add extra layers to the mythology, without stepping on the toes of its predecessors. There’s a respect for the past, while still acknowledging that they have to take the series into the modern day. It’s been quite the impressive sight to behold, and I’m so excited that the series is back and as strong as ever!

With the recent success of the sixth entry, we thought it was time to go through this death-defying franchise and rank it. So we rewatched the series to see where all six entries stack up. Hopefully we get a seventh entry before too long that we can add to our list (hopefully towards the top).

6. The Final Destination

I agree with FD producer Chris Perry that the fourth entry is easily the worst in the franchise. But that’s not saying that it’s all bad. I liken it to a theme park ride: you’re not going to get much substance, and it’s more about the ride. I made a whole video about why it sucks (which you can check out above) but yeah, this one mostly misses the point of what came before.

Best Kill: The Escalator (though technically occurs as part of a premonition)

5. Final Destination 3

I will always love this for being the film that introduced the world to Mary Elizabeth Winstead. This also introduces the concept of photos giving hints to the brutal deaths we’ll be getting. It adds another element for the audience to look out for, bringing them along for the ride versus solely trying to shock.

Best Kill: The Tanning Bed Death Trap

4. Final Destination: Bloodlines

The latest entry has been absolutely lighting the box office afire, and it seems to be revitalizing the series. Introducing the generational wrinkle could have made things messy but instead we got more deaths than we’ve ever seen in the series. While a tad convoluted, this one really makes sure you’re basking in dread and killing people off in a variety of unexpected and truly disgusting ways. The kills in this one are amongst the series’ best and worth the price of admission alone.

Best Kill: The Garbage Truck

3. Final Destination 2

This movie could only have the opening highway accident, and it would still have high placement on this list because that was such an all-timer. I’ve spoken at length about why it may just be the greatest scene in the entire franchise, and it doesn’t let up after the introduction. We get a bevy of incredible kills, and a very entertaining ensemble cast that you want to see defeat death. Unfortunately for them, it doesn’t work out so well. But, as proven by Bloodlines, at least we now have confirmation about Kimberly’s fate.

Best Kill: Rory Gets Bisected By A Fence

2. Final Destination 5

Usually by this point a horror franchise has completely lost steam and is doing whatever it can to stay relevant. Yet FD5 decided to introduce a slasher element, with the concept of being able to take someone’s life expectancy for yourself. This has very interesting consequences and provides a unique wrinkle to deaths plans, without getting too over the top.

Best Kill: The Gymnastics Mishap

1. Final Destination

The original is a modern-day horror classic that introduced us to the concept of trying to defy death, and it lit our imaginations on fire. Devon Sawa and Ali Larter are such likable leads and we’re treated to some of the most interesting Rube Goldberg-style deaths, with Ms. Lewton and Tod being standouts.

Best Kill: Terry Gets Hit By The Bus

How would YOU rank the franchise? Let us know in the comments!