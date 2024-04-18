Anya Taylor-Joy strikes a Wasteland conquering pose as Furiosa on new magazine covers

Total Film Magazine wants you to witness the badassery of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa for George Miller’s upcoming prequel with new covers for the entertainment publication. On the first Furiosa magazine cover, Taylor-Joy’s road warrior sports the latest in Wasteland fashion: tire tread armor, worn leather straps, and black grease paint covering the top half of her shaven skull. For the alternate cover, Furiosa evokes an unholy Wasteland clergy look with a red cloak, bandaged chest, fire-roasted pants, and a mechanical arm to help crush War Boys’ balls into dust.

Directed by Miller from a screenplay he wrote with Nico Lathouris, Furiosa has the following synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants are in a war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The title character, Furiosa, is played by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), who takes over from Fury Road’s Charlize Theron. Lachy Hulme (Offspring) pulls double duty, playing both Fury Road villain Immortan Joe (taking over from the late Hugh Keays-Byrne) and a character called Rizzdale Pell, who is “one of the gang members affiliated with the warlord Dementus.” We’ve heard Dementus is “a pretty horrible individual, and he’s played by Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Also in the cast are Tom Burke (C.B. Strike) and Quaden Bayles (Three Thousand Years of Longing), with Alyla Browne (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) as a younger Furiosa. Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson are said to reprise their Fury Road roles of Rictus Erectus and The Organic Mechanic.

Miller hasn’t revealed whether or not Mad Max will be appearing in the movie; he has only teased that “Max is lurking there in the background.” If you’re anxious to see more Mad Max, there’s some good news: Miller has confirmed that he has another Mad Max story written, presumably the Mad Max: The Wasteland story that he has referenced here and there ever since Fury Road was released.

What do you think of Total Film’s Furiosa magazine covers? Will you race to theaters opening weekend to see Furiosa? Let us know in the comments section below.