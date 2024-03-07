Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga unveils a new image of Anya Taylor-Joy

Nine years after the release of Mad Max: Fury Road, the Mad Max franchise will be getting a new entry with the May 24, 2024 theatrical release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – a film which isn’t about the Mad Max character, but is actually a Fury Road prequel that focuses on the Furiosa character, who was played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road and is now played by Anya Taylor-Joy. We’ve heard some positive test screening reactions and earlier this week we saw a new image of Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus. Now Empire has unveiled a new image of Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, and you can check that out at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Miller from a screenplay he wrote with Nico Lathouris, Furiosa has the following synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Taylor-Joy (The Witch) and Hemsworth (Thor) are joined in the cast by Tom Burke (C.B. Strike) and Quaden Bayles (Three Thousand Years of Longing), with Alyla Browne (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) as a younger Furiosa. Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson are said to reprise their Fury Road roles of Rictus Erectus and The Organic Mechanic. Miller hasn’t revealed whether or not Mad Max himself will be appearing in the movie, he has only teased that, “Max is lurking there in the background.”

If you’re anxious to see more Mad Max, there’s some good news: Miller has confirmed that he has another Mad Max story written, which would presumably be the Mad Max: The Wasteland story that he has referenced here and there ever since Fury Road was released. Now that Furiosa is making its way out into the world, here’s hoping that Miller or a protégé (Miller has said he has three different directors in mind that he would like to see make movies set in the world of his franchise) will get Mad Max: The Wasteland into production sooner than later.

Are you looking forward to Furiosa? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at this new image while you’re scrolling down: