Furiosa test screening reactions paint a promising picture of the prequel designed for fans

It doesn’t take much to rev people’s engines regarding anticipation for George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, but we will hit the nitrous anyway. According to a thread on Reddit, attendees for a Furiosa test screening are giving brief, spoiler-free impressions of the film despite signing a strict NDA not to spill the beans. The Furiosa test screening happened in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, with lawless audience members saying the high-octane prequel is “VERY GOOD!”

In the Reddit post, the author says, “Furiosa is VERY GOOD. Really good. One person described it as a film for Mad Max fans first and general audiences second. While still being an amazing experience.”

While reactions to Furiosa’s first trailer were mixed, the Reddit user says the VFX team has upgraded the visuals significantly. I’m not going to say I told you so, but yeah. Polishing effects take time, and promotional campaigns for blockbuster films tend to start several months before a film’s release.

The Reddit user also says a new trailer is coming “very soon,” as the Furiosa playlist on YouTube was updated two days ago.

It’s important to remember that none of this information comes from an official source, so take everything you read here with a grain of salt.

“As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” reads the Furiosa synopsis. “Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

There have also been rumblings that the film will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next year. “We kept an extraordinary memory of the world premiere of ‘Fury Road’ at Cannes,” Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux told Variety in October. “It would be wonderful to welcome them again with ‘Furiosa,’ especially since George Miller was a marvelous jury president in 2016. I know he’s working on the film and I hope it will be at Cannes.”

