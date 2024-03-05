Furiosa: Chris Hemsworth shares new image of Warlord Dementus

It’d been nearly a decade since our last trip to the wasteland, but we’ll be returning to the world of Mad Max in just a few short months. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will put the focus on Furiosa, the breakout character played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. As this spinoff deals with a younger version of Furiosa, Anya Taylor-Joy has taken over the role, and she’s joined by none other than Chris Hemsworth, who plays Warlord Dementus.

Chris Hemsworth took to social media to share a new image of his character from Furiosa, who is perched atop an aggressive-looking bike. Love the little teddy bear strapped to his chest. Check it out below!

Chris Hemsworth has stated that playing Dementus in Furiosa has been the best experience of his career. “ I came into that film exhausted. I thought, ‘How am I going to get through this?’ ” Hemsworth said. “ Week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy. ” The actor said the production of Furiosa was “ by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of. It made me think, the work isn’t what’s exhausting it’s what kind of work it is, and how invested I am in it and if it is challenging in the right way. “

The first reactions to a recent test screening of Furiosa were quite positive, which has left fans anxious to see the film for themselves. There have also been rumblings that we should be seeing a second trailer quite soon, so keep an eye out for that.

The official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: “ As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. “

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will hit theaters on May 24th.