By Grabthar’s hammer, Galaxy Quest shall get a 4K Blu-ray release this December

Fans of Galaxy Quest, never give up, never surrender! Because the popular sci-fi comedy and Star Trek satire is finally getting a 4K Blu-ray release from Paramount Home Media Distribution. Blu-ray.com has just revealed the news, along with specs and special features that will be included in the new physical media release. Additionally, a limited edition 4K UltraHD Steelbook has also been announced for the Dean Parisot film that stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, and Sam Rockwell. The 4K release will make a good stocking-stuffer as it becomes available on December 3.

The description reads,

“Years after cancellation, the stars of the television series Galaxy Quest cling to their careers. When a distressed interstellar race mistakes the show for ‘historical documents,’ lead actor Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen) and his crew of has-beens are unwittingly recruited to save the alien race from a genocidal warlord. Featuring an all-star ensemble, including Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Justin Long and Rainn Wilson, GALAXY QUEST is a hilarious adventure that boldly goes where no comedy has gone before.”

Special Features and Technical Specs include:

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

NEW Filmmaker Focus program with director Dean Parisot

Filmmaker Focus program with director Dean Parisot Plus hours of legacy special features

Sequel talk has been on and off for about 25 years now, with word coming last year that Paramount+ would be producing a TV series, which we all know needs to be subtitled The Journey Continues. Tim Allen previously said a sequel was in discussion, teasing, “There is constantly a little flicker of a butane torch that we could reboot it with. Without giving too much away, a member of Alan’s Galaxy Quest family could step in and the idea would still work.”

Additionally, earlier this year, it was announced that Vinegar Syndrome is releasing a Blu-ray of the documentary Never Surrender, about the making and legacy of the film. Bonus features on Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary include: interviews with stars Tim Allen and Sigourney Weaver, director Dean Parisot, writer Robert Gordon, and numerous notable fans like Lost creator Damon Lindelof and The Flash’s Greg Berlanti. Also housed on the disc will be b-roll bonus clips and the original trailer.

