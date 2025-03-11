Giancarlo Esposito believes there’s “more road” for Moff Gideon in Star Wars

Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) slowly unveiled his sinister plan over the course of the three seasons of The Mandalorian. However, in the third season finale, Gideon and his Force-sensitive cloning facility seemingly went up in flames due to the efforts of Din Djarin and his fellow Mandalorians. Death is not always final, and Espositio seems confident that Moff Gideon will return to the Star Wars franchise. I mean, the man was heavily involved in cloning.

“ There is a big movie coming out that’s focusing on Mando and The Child. I can’t say it’ll be that, ” Esposito told Empire. “ But I hope to be able to join that franchise again, because I think there’s more road for Moff Gideon. “

The movie Esposito speaks of is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will be the first new Star Wars film to be released in theaters since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin, but we know surprisingly little about the rest of the cast. Sigourney Weaver will be featured as the character who sends Djarin off on his mission, but the actress really signed on because she got to have a scene with Grogu. “ I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie, ” Weaver told GamesRadar. “ And he’s a little badass too. It’s going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he’s grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series. “

Jeremy Allen White is also involved and will lend his voice to Rotta the Hutt. The character is the son of Jabba the Hutt and was first seen in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie when he was just a wee lad. Jonny Coyne will also return as the unnamed Imperial Warlord who appeared on the Shadow Council in The Mandalorian season 3. The Mandalorian & Grogu recently wrapped production and will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.

