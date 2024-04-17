Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi, Lisa Gilroy, and more to taste blood and steel for a Golden Axe animated series

Who’s hungry for meat and bread with a Magic Pot chaser? Comedy Central is lighting the pyres for a Golden Axe animated series based on the timeless Sega video game franchise! Featuring a star-studded cast, including Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi, Lisa Gilroy, Liam McIntyre, and Carl Tart, Golden Axe is a 10-episode adaptation filled with Minotauros, Longmoans, and Chicken Legs! CBS Studios produces the series with Sony Pictures Television and Original Film.

The following description hails from the official press release for the Golden Axe animated series:

In a hilarious and loving homage to Sega’s 1989 video game series, “Golden Axe” follows veteran warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare, and Gilius Thunderhead as they once again battle to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder, who won’t seem to stay dead. Fortunately, this time, they have the inexperienced and underprepared Hampton Squib on their side.

Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Perry Mason) will play Gilius Thunderhead, a grumpy battle dwarf with exceptionally poor hygiene and a chip on his shoulder. Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community) as Hampton Squib, a naive, inexperienced first-time adventurer who has dreamt of questing his entire life. He hopes his can-do attitude can make up for his inability to actually do stuff. Lisa Gilroy (Jury Duty, Interior Chinatown) as Tyris Flare, a fearsome battle sorceress, deadly in a fight and even deadlier with her sharp wit. Liam McIntyre (Spartacus, The Flash) is Ax Battler, a barbarian warrior with a strict code of honor and a sweet golden retriever demeanor. His brawn outweighs his brains, but his heart outweighs his brawn. Carl Tart (Grand Crew, Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Chronos “Evil” Lait, originally from “Golden Axe III”, is a 100% badass humanoid panther. At least, that’s how Chronos describes himself. In reality, he’s uncomfortably cheesy and can’t read a room. Fans can anticipate plenty of exciting cameos from the world of “Golden Axe.”

Golden Axe is a side-scrolling arcade beat ’em up game released in 1989 by Sega. Primarily developed by Makoto Uchida, gamers in the late eighties and nineties gathered around Golden Axe between rounds of Gauntlet and Altered Beast. Populated with high fantasy locales, imposing villains, and tricky thieve who would steal your shit, Golden Axe gobbled quarters and free time before games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time and the classic X-Men arcade game.

