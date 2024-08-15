Grind: directors Brea Grant and Ed Dougherty have wrapped production on horror anthology

Writers/directors Brea Grant (Torn Hearts) and Ed Dougherty (co-writer of Paint It Black) have wrapped production on their four-part horror anthology Grind , Deadline reports, adding that filming took place in the Los Angeles area. Grant got her start as an actress, working on such projects as Friday Night Lights, Midnight Movie, Heroes, Dexter, Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, and Ice Road Terror. She made her feature directorial debut with the 2013 film Best Friends Forever, and has since directed Torn Hearts, 12 Hour Shift, and episodes of Pandora, among other things. Doughterty has previously directed multiple short films and music videos.

The cast of Grind includes genre icon Barbara Crampton (Jakob’s Wife, pictured above), James Paxton (Twisters), Christopher Marquette (Freddy vs. Jason), James Urbaniak (Oppenheimer), Rob Huebel (Welcome to the Jungle), Vinny Thomas (Platonic), Aubrey Shea (Nashville), Courtney Pauroso (Reno 911!), Ify Nwadiwe (Grand Crew), Jessika Van (Seoul Searching), James A. Janisse (Scream 2022), Sharlene Cruz (In the Summers), Jon Gabrus (101 Places to Party Before You Die), Teri Gamble (Mrs. Davis), Hannah Alline (Doom Patrol), and Gigi Saul Guerrero (Culture Shock).

Details on the segments that make up this horror anthology are being kept under wraps, but Deadline was able to find out that the stories center on the gig economy, hustle culture, and the evils of late-stage capitalism . While the movie digs into those subjects, I hope it will also feature different types of monsters and madmen.

Grant and Dougherty produced Grind alongside Chelsea Stardust. Stardust is also a director, having helmed the 2019 releases Satanic Panic and Into the Dark: All That We Destroy.

How does Grind sound to you? Are you looking forward to seeing how this four-part horror anthology has turned out? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I have to admit, the description that says the film is focused on “the gig economy, hustle culture, and the evils of late-stage capitalism” doesn’t exactly get me hyped, but since the movie was co-directed by Brea Grant and has Barbara Crampton in the cast, that means I will be checking it out when it’s released.