Lil Rel Howery to direct and star in horror comedy Haunted Heist, Tiffany Haddish co-stars

Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish are set to star in the horror comedy Haunted Heist, which Howery will also be directing

Lil Rel Howery has starred in comedies like Vacation Friends and Reunion, and he has also dealt with darker material in the likes of Get Out and The Mill. Now he’ll be pulling from both his comedy and horror experiences to direct the horror comedy Haunted Heist , which he’ll also be starring in – and Deadline reports that he’s being joined in the cast by Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, The Afterparty, Haunted Mansion).

Howery will be making his directorial debut on this film, working from a screenplay by Carl Reid, writer of the recent Hulu horror movie Mr. Crocket. The story Reid crafted for this one begins when four estranged friends reunite at what appears to be a typical house. But one friend has ulterior motives; he plans to rob the place and needs their help to find an antique worth a fortune. But the house is straight up haunted, and the group must squash their differences to survive the night and an insane pack of ghosts.

The Coven will be launching world distribution sales at the American Film Market, which is happening this week in Las Vegas. Haunted Heist is expected to go into production in January. Howery is producing Haunted Heist with Death Ground’s Josh Feldman and Sean King O’Grady (the team behind The Mill and Mr. Crocket) and Robinwood7’s Feras Majid Shammami and Jesse Ford. Priscilla Ross Smith and Kendall Anlian serve as executive producers.

Howery provided the following statement: “ I’m so excited to be working on this project in front and behind the camera. It’s going to be so much fun. “

The Coven’s Priscilla Ross Smith added, “ We are always looking for something fun and fresh. The best Saturday night movie that an audience could hope for. Haddish and Howery will knock this out of the park. ” Haunted Heist will be the second film to be produced by The Coven; the first was the upcoming exorcism horror movie Shadow of God.

