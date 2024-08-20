Hell of a Summer: Finn Wolfhard horror comedy secures Neon distribution and 2025 release

The camp-set horror comedy Hell of a Summer, directed by Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, has secured a 2025 release in the U.S.

A while back, Stranger Things and Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor Finn Wolfhard made his feature directorial debut with a horror comedy called Hell of a Summer , which he directed alongside Billy Bryk, who also appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to watch the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and gave it a 5/10 review than can be read at THIS LINK – and now, Variety reports that Hell of a Summer has secured a U.S. distribution deal with NEON, which sent Longlegs and Cuckoo out into the world. The company is planning to give Wolfhard and Bryk’s film a theatrical release sometime in 2025.

Months before Hell of a Summer was officially announced, Wolfhard said that he was planning to make his feature directorial debut with “a horror-comedy-slasher movie that takes place at a camp.” Sure enough, that’s what this movie is. The story follows counselors who are getting Camp Pineway ready the night before campers arrive when a masked killer begins slaughtering the staff. Variety notes that Wolfhard and Bryk have said they wrote the film with a goal of upending Gen Z stereotypes.

Wolfhard and Bryk both star in their directorial effort and are joined in the cast by Fred Hechinger (the Fear Street trilogy), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Abby Quinn (Mad About You), and Pardis Saremi (Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem).

30West financed and executive produced Hell of a Summer. Hechinger produced the film alongside Aggregate Films, Parts and Labor Production, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Drew Brennan, and Jay Van Hoy. Filming took place in Ontario, Canada. 30West also co-represents the U.S. rights alongside CAA Media Finance.

Are you interested in seeing a horror comedy directed by Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk? Share your thoughts on Hell of a Summer by leaving a comment below. I’m very curious to see this one, as I’m a big fan of camp-set horror movies like Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part 2, Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI, Sleepaway Camp, The Burning, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, etc.

Are you looking forward to seeing Hell of a Summer in 2025? Let us know by leaving a comment below.