How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying TV series coming from Adam Wingard

Author Django Wexler’s fantasy tale How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying is getting a TV series adaptation from Adam Wingard

Author Django Wexler’s novel How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying – which has been described as “Groundhog Day meets Guardians of the Galaxy” – won’t be reaching store shelves until May 21st (you can pre-order a copy at THIS LINK), but Deadline reports that Legendary has already come out the winner in a bidding war over the adaptation rights. A TV series adaptation is now in development, with Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard heading up the project and producing with his manager Jeremy Platt.

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying is said to be a “laugh-out-loud fantasy tale about a young woman who, tired of defending humanity from the Dark Lord, decides to become the Dark Lord herself.” Here’s the book’s description: Davi has done this all before. She’s tried to be the hero and take down the all-powerful Dark Lord. A hundred times she’s rallied humanity and made the final charge. But the time loop always gets her in the end. Sometimes she’s killed quickly. Sometimes it takes a while. But she’s been defeated every time. This time? She’s done being the hero and done being stuck in this endless time loop. If the Dark Lord always wins, then maybe that’s who she needs to be. It’s Davi’s turn to play on the winning side.

Wexler’s previous novels include The Shadow Campaigns, The Forbidden Library, The Wells of Sorcery, and Emperor of Ruin.

Wingard is also working with Legendary on the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is set to reach theatres on March 29th. His previous credits include Death Note, Blair Witch, The Guest, You’re Next, A Horrible Way to Die, Pop Skull, and Home Sick. He’s also developing a sequel to Face/Off.

Are you a fan of Adam Wingard and/or Django Wexler, and does the How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying TV series sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

I’m not familiar with Wexler’s work, but I’ve been following Wingard’s career since he made his feature directorial debut with Home Sick and it’s been interesting to watch him make his way up to the massive projects he’s working on now.