IF: Randall Park once again impersonates John Krasinski in the big game tease behind-the-scenes video

John Krasinski’s family film, IF, will be showcasing a special big game commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. And to tease audiences, we’re treated to a little behind-the-scenes video hosted by Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Except, Krasinski may seem slightly different than you remember. This is because Randall Park once again steps in for Krasinski in a nod to the famous bit from The Office where Park played “Asian Jim” in an attempt to freak out Rainn Wilson’s Dwight. This time, the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds, is the one not buying this little prank. But as best as he tries to call him out, Krasinski remains two steps ahead with a behind-the-scenes video complete with Park as Krasinski.

The official synopsis from Paramount reads,

“From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.”

The cast that joins Krasinski includes Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and reunites Krasinski with his Dunder-Mifflin boss, Steve Carell. The movie is produced by John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Form. Krasinski writes and directs with the executive producers including John J. Kelly and George Dewey. Allyson Seeger, p.g.a., John Krasinski, p.g.a., Andrew Form, p.g.a. and Ryan Reynolds are all on board as producers of the film.