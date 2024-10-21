Internal Affairs: the Richard Gere thriller is set to get a 4K UHD Blu-ray from Kino Lorber

Kino Lorber strikes again and brings the 1990 Mike Figgis thriller, Internal Affairs, to Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray this December. The film stars Richard Gere, Andy Garcia, Laurie Metcalf, Nancy Travis, and Richard Bradford. Blu-ray.com reports that the movie is set to hit retailers on December 17 with a two-disc release that includes a bevy of new goodies, including a new 4K restoration.

In 2019, it was reported that Paramount was intending to remake the movie with Todd Garner, who recently worked with the studio on the family film Playing With Fire, producing under his Broken Road Productions banner. Since then, no updates have been revealed. However, our Arrow strongly recommended the 1990 film, saying, “If you’ve never seen INTERNAL AFFAIRS, stop what you’re doing right now, find it somewhere, and give it a whirl. You owe it to yourself to chow down on a slice of Evil Gere with a side order of immoral/violent acts left, right and center! Now, I’ve always been a Richard Gere fan but sadly I must admit that I lost track of his career after THE MOTHMAN PROPHECIES. Re-watching INTERNAL AFFAIRS reminded me of what a gem of an actor he is.”



The description reads,

“In the Los Angeles Police Department, Officer Dennis Peck (Richard Gere) is a divisive figure, loved by those who are loyal to him and looked on with suspicion by others. His disreputable behavior and dubious finances arouse the suspicion of Internal Affairs, and Sgt. Raymond Avila (Andy Garcia) and his partner (Laurie Metcalf) are assigned to investigate. When a series of witnesses are murdered, Avila realizes his life is in danger, along with that of his wife’s (Nancy Travis).”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

BRAND NEW 4K 16-BIT RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary by Film Critics Alain Silver and James Ursini

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY