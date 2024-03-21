Interview: David Alan Grier, Justice Smith, and More Talk American Society of Magical Negroes

We talk with David Alan Grier, Justice Smith, An-Li Bogan, Nicole Byer, and Kobi Libii about The American Society of Magical Negroes

By

Kobi Libii‘s feature film debut is already facing some divisive reaction. For this viewer, having grown up on classic films that he is examining, I thought the approach was quite interesting. The American Society of Magical Negroes explores a familiar troupe in classic films that featured a lovable sidekick, often it was someone who is a minority. As his directorial debut is bound to turn a few heads, it also features an impressive cast that includes Justice Smith, Nicole Byers, An-Li Bogan, and David Alan Grier.

Recently, we had the opportunity to chat with a few of the fine folks about their latest. First up, I sat down with the legendary David Alan Grier. And it was a terrific conversation, one where we talked about classic films and reasons behind this story. He is a fascinating man, and he is a joy to speak with. After that, we sat down with the film’s director to talk about his decision to make this story his debut. It was a terrific conversation.

When it came to Justice Smith and An-Li Bogan, the two talked about taking part in Kobi’s story, and for Smith, just how easily he connected to the material. When it came to Nicole Byers, the actress was a pleasure to speak with. First off, I gave her a compliment as my wife is a fan. And then we went into talking about the unexpected character she took on in this feature. The American Society of Magical Negroes is in theatres now.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , ,
icon More Interviews
Interview: David Alan Grier, Justice Smith, and More Talk American Society of Magical Negroes
Ghostbusters Frozen Empire: Interviews with Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace
Interview: Joe Bob Briggs on his Shudder series The Last Drive-In
Interview: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, and Rose Glass Talk Love Lies Bleeding
View All

About the Author

3116 Articles Published
facebook

JimmyO is one of JoBlo.com’s longest-tenured writers, with him reviewing movies and interviewing celebrities since 2007 as the site’s Los Angeles correspondent.

Latest Justice Smith News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

Road House Review

The Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal is getting great buzz and solid early reviews, but how does it compare to the original?

Load more articles