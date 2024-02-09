Interview: Anthony Michael Hall talks final phone call with John Hughes + His New Projects

It’s hard not to think of the 80s without thinking of Anthony Michael Hall. From Sixteen Candles to The Breakfast Club to Weird Science, he was part of many all-time great and formative comedies. As he grew we saw him take on darker roles. I’ll always love him as the mean boyfriend from Edward Scissorhands and even USA’s The Dead Zone. 2021 saw him take over the role of Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills and made three words infamous. There’s even a new project that he’s apart of with Netflix titled Trigger Warning that sounds like a female version of Roadhouse. He’s consistently stayed working for over 40 years and has been impressive while doing it. And thankfully, he’s open to discussing it all.

I was lucky enough to chat with the incredible actor for an upcoming film of his, Air Force One Down. While Hall isn’t in the film a ton, it’s a nice throwback to 90s action movies. Plus, when you finally get the chance to talk to the man about drunk Gary, you do it! He was absolutely lovely and gave great insight into the behind-the-scenes of some of his biggest classics. The man is truly humble and an absolute joy to talk with. They often say “Don’t meet your heroes” but in this instance, that could not be more wrong. Make sure you check out the interview above and hopefully, we can will that Righteous Gemstones role into existence!

Air Force One Down plot:

On her first assignment aboard Air Force One, a rookie Secret Service agent faces the ultimate test when terrorists hijack the plane, aiming to disrupt a big energy deal. With the president’s life on the line and a global crisis at stake, her bravery and her skills get pushed to the limit in a relentless battle that could change the course of history.

AIR FORCE ONE DOWN is In Select Theatres February 9, 2024 and Available to Buy On Digital February 13, 2024.