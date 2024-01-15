Interview: David Ayer and Josh Hutcherson Talk The Beekeeper

We talk with David Ayer and Josh Hutcherson about their latest, the Jason Statham vengeance thriller, The Beekeeper

When it comes to action, I’ve always had an appreciation for Mr. Jason Statham. Even in a less-than-stellar flick, he’s always fun to watch. And thankfully, his latest brought the entertainment in a big way (our EIC loved it). The Beekeeper has terrific action and a lot of humor and it is skillfully directed by David Ayer with a script by Kurt Wimmer. If you are looking for an escape, this is the perfect movie to do it with. The impressive cast includes Josh Hutcherson, Jeremy Irons, Phylicia Rashad, Jemma Redgrave, and Minnie Driver.

Recently, I had a terrific time speaking with Mr. Ayer and Mr. Hutcherson. It was a thrill to talk to David as I’m an admirer of his work. He discussed taking on the project, and finding a little more of the funny this time around. As well, he spoke on the terrific work of Phylicia Rashad. For Josh, the actor simply relished playing a bad guy. The very first appearance he makes in the film is quite memorable, and he discussed how that came about. Josh is clearly having a blast playing the baddie in a Statham/Ayer flick.

The Beekeeper is a great time at the movies for Statham fans, and it is currently playing at a theatre near you.

