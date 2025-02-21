Interview: Zachary Levi, Patricia Heaton, Peter Facinelli, and more talk The Unbreakable Boy

The Unbreakable Boy is a father’s loving tribute to his son. Based on the novel “The Unbreakable Boy: A Father’s Fear, a Son’s Courage, and a story of Unconditional Love by Scott Michael LeRette. It’s a sweet story from a dad connecting to his son. In the Jon Gunn directed feature based on the book, Zachary Levi stars as Scott, and Jacob Laval stars as Austin, a young man diagnosed with a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. Also starring Patricia Heaton, Meghann Fahy, and Peter Facinelli, who also is one of the film’s producers.

Recently, I sat down with several members of the cast and producing team behind this feel good feature. Most interesting perhaps was Peter Facinelli, Scott LeRette, and producer Kevin Downes. The trio discussed bringing the story to the big screen. Considering it’s more than just a movie for Mr. LeRette, it was nice to see that he felt he could trust the team behind the feature. As well, it was a pleasure speaking to Jon Gunn who opened up about taking on such a personal subject matter.

Finishing up the day, we spoke to the film’s stars, Zachary Levi, Jacob Laval, and Patricia Heaton. It was nice to see the energy that both Levi and Laval brought to their work. As for Ms. Heaton, she discussed making a movie that tells an uplifting story. It was a pleasant afternoon talking about hope and a father’s inspiration.

The Unbreakable Boy is currently in theatres. Read our review HERE.