James Gandolfini plays Tony Soprano one more time in a newly uncovered video

The Sopranos had one of the most talked-about endings of all time when the series finale ended mid-scene and fans would form closure through their own theories. The show would go down as one of HBO’s best originals, and while the Emmy-winning series officially came to a close in 2007, it was revealed that there was lost footage of James Gandolfini and Edie Falco reprising their roles as Tony and Carmela Soprano as the couple would try to convince LeBron James to come to the New York Knicks in 2010. The existence of the private video was revealed a few years ago in the docu-series podcast Shattered: Hope, Heartbreak and the New York Knicks.

The Hollywood Reporter urges you to look no further as the lost video has been found. The whole video was obtained by former ESPN host Pablo Torre. He had recently aired on his Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast along with reactions from his guests. You can check out the segment below.

The clip jokingly states that the scene takes place “Two Years Later” after the famous cut-to-black at the end of the series. Tony would say to his wife, “Yeah, life’s good here Carm, even if we are in the witness protection program.” The scene would then venture into a discussion between the couple about the possibility of LeBron moving to New York City and finding a home at Madison Square Garden.

Producer Rocco Caruso was approached to make the little segment. The quick video was filmed at Gandolfini’s New York apartment. Caruso explained, “They thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we could somehow start the piece with The Sopranos?’ because it had just more or less ended. And I said, ‘I know Edie … I could send her an email,’ and she said ‘Great. I’ll do it.’”